UM Health, Sparrow officially join together

(CBS DETROIT) - University of Michigan Health and Sparrow Health System have officially merged, becoming a $7 billion organization.

The two announced the plans to create a merged statewide system in December and have received the regulatory approvals necessary to partner. Sparrow became part of U-M Health on April 1.

Sparrow has over 120 sites and is one of the largest healthcare systems in the state, and by adding Sparrow, U-M Health oversees more than 200 care sites.

"This is an incredibly proud moment for Sparrow as joining University of Michigan Health enables us to accelerate our expansion of services, build greater breadth and depth of clinical expertise, and seamlessly integrate leading-edge technology and other updates into our facilities," said Sparrow Health System President and CEO James F. Dover. "We look forward to realizing our shared goal of delivering nationally renowned clinical excellence in an accessible way for patients."

Paul Brown, chair of the U-M Board of Regents, said this partnership combines the success of the U-M Health academic medical center and Sparrow's community-based health system.

U-M Health committed $800 million in investment to Sparrow. This will be funded through projects, operations and strategic investments over eight years.

The partnership will help Sparrow Health expand its services and clinical expertise.

"We become part of University of Michigan Health knowing that we have had a successful partnership in the past and have the same vision for the future," said Sparrow Health System Board Chair John Pirich. "This enables Sparrow to achieve our long-term strategy of helping to create a statewide system of care while providing world-class care close to home."

For more detailed information on the partnership and what this means for patients, visit here.