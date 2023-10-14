UAW strike reaches one month, contract negotiations continue

(CBS DETROIT) - Thirty days later, and still no agreement between the United Auto Workers union and Detroit's three big automakers.

Oct. 15 marks 30 days of the UAW strike, and as the weeks continue to pass, thousands continue to stay on the picket line.

READ: UAW strike 2023: No new expansions as strike enters fifth week

"It's just our time for us to get what we deserve, and what better way to go about it than this?" One worker said during the first week of strikes.

Four weeks later, the UAW strike continues, and still no deal.

With temperatures dropping, as well as bank accounts, workers plan to continue to remain on the picket lines until demands are met.

"I just want to get this over with. I just want them to realize that we just want what's fair, and we want to go back to work," said Joel Ventimeglia, a Ford employee.

Five thousand workers nationwide have been laid off since the strike, but the fight continues. In the past few weeks, workers have explained that their jobs are strenuous and that that alone deserves proper compensation.

"It's hard what we do, and I believe that we're not getting what we deserve," one woman said.

Braving the picket, workers believe 2023 is the time to fight for past and present workers for a historic agreement.

"My father is 71, and his GM check is not that. It's very low, and for him to put in 20-plus years for that, it makes you disgruntled. It makes you want to fight even harder," said Emory Wright, a Ford worker.

UAW President Shawn Fain says the strike will take a new approach as it enters its second month. According to Fain, the next strike locations could be announced at random.

Wright continued by adding workers are in it for the long haul, "Even into December until the beginning of the new year, we are ready to hold out until we get our record contract. That's what we're here for."