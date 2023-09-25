Watch CBS News
Autos

UAW strike could impact car supplies, repair shops fear of delays

By Raymond Strickland

/ CBS Detroit

UAW strike could impact car supplies, repair shops fear of delays
UAW strike could impact car supplies, repair shops fear of delays 01:36

(CBS DETROIT) - The United Auto Workers strike against Detroit's Big Three automakers is now in its 11th day. 

As negotiations on a new contract continue, local repair shops say a prolonged strike could lead to a shortage of supplies.

Business is booming at Wetmore's Tire and Auto in Ferndale. On Monday, their garage was packed with cars needing to be fixed. But service manager Dave Peske says if the strike by the UAW goes longer than expected, they may have to pump the brakes on repairs.

"At times during COVID, we had a hard time getting parts because all of the manufacturers were laid off and nobody is really working, and this could potentially be the same situation," he said.

Peske says the strike against Detroit's automakers will impact the supply chain, leading to a shortage of car parts.

"If the dealers don't have the parts, then the customers aren't going to get their cars fixed," Peske said.

And he says that will affect their bottom line.

"If it doesn't leave here, we don't make no money," Peske said.

Like much of the country, Wetmore's is paying close attention to the negotiations between the union and the automakers and bracing for the potential impact on business.

Dave says he hopes that they reach a deal sooner rather than later.

"Hopefully, they can come to an agreement real soon, so we don't have to worry about this issue," he said.

Peske says Wetmore's is good on parts for now, but he says that could change if the strike goes on for months. 

Raymond Strickland
raymondstrickland-aug32022-caf-5783.jpg

In July 2022, Ray Strickland joined the CBS Detroit News team as an MSJ after working in Baltimore, Maryland, for nearly three years. Ray was born in Akron, Ohio, a.k.a. the home of LeBron James (his all-time favorite player) and grew up as an avid Cleveland Browns fan.

First published on September 25, 2023 / 6:01 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.