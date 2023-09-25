UAW strike could impact car supplies, repair shops fear of delays

(CBS DETROIT) - The United Auto Workers strike against Detroit's Big Three automakers is now in its 11th day.

As negotiations on a new contract continue, local repair shops say a prolonged strike could lead to a shortage of supplies.

Business is booming at Wetmore's Tire and Auto in Ferndale. On Monday, their garage was packed with cars needing to be fixed. But service manager Dave Peske says if the strike by the UAW goes longer than expected, they may have to pump the brakes on repairs.

"At times during COVID, we had a hard time getting parts because all of the manufacturers were laid off and nobody is really working, and this could potentially be the same situation," he said.

Peske says the strike against Detroit's automakers will impact the supply chain, leading to a shortage of car parts.

"If the dealers don't have the parts, then the customers aren't going to get their cars fixed," Peske said.

And he says that will affect their bottom line.

"If it doesn't leave here, we don't make no money," Peske said.

Like much of the country, Wetmore's is paying close attention to the negotiations between the union and the automakers and bracing for the potential impact on business.

Dave says he hopes that they reach a deal sooner rather than later.

"Hopefully, they can come to an agreement real soon, so we don't have to worry about this issue," he said.

Peske says Wetmore's is good on parts for now, but he says that could change if the strike goes on for months.