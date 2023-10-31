UAW strike brings potential discounts for car shoppers

(CBS DETROIT) - The Big Three automakers have lost billions of dollars during the United Auto Workers union strike, but could that end up costing you as a consumer?

Experts said it's unlikely, and now may actually be a great time to go car shopping at a discount.

"This has been a remarkable strike for little it has impacted consumers," said Sean Tucker, the Senior Editor for news with Kelley Blue Book.

He said the automakers knew the strike was coming and prepared by stocking up on cars. Also, the UAW didn't strike every plant. So only the first few models from the very start of the strike were impacted.

Tucker said they are expecting automakers to actually lower the cost of some models that they overstocked ahead of the strike.

"The things that are most overstocked at the moment are most of the big trucks, the Ford F150, the Chevy Silverado, the Ram 1500, that sort of thing."

He said if you're in the market for any of those models, or a Jeep Gladiator or Buick Enclave, now may be the time to buy.

However, the editor-in-chief of Cars.com, Jenni Newman, said they are seeing some inventory impacts from the strike.

"The Jeep Wrangler inventory supply is down 33%, the Chevy Colorado is down 66%, and the GMC Canyon is down 53%. These are significant numbers."

She said they surveyed their customers last week to see how they felt about the strike.

"In fact, one out of three said that they were now considering vehicles made by the UAW," said Newman. "It raised awareness if nothing else."