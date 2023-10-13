UAW President Shawn Fain to give bargaining updates on Friday

(CBS DETROIT) - United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain is set to give a bargaining update with Detroit's big three automakers.

The update will go live at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 13.

How to watch our coverage on UAW's announcement:

CBS News Detroit

CBS News app

Pluto TV

Apple TV

Amazon Fire TV

This comes a few days after UAW called for nearly 9,000 workers at the Ford Kentucky Truck Plant to join the strike. The union said the walkout was called after "Ford refuses to make further movement in bargaining."

In a statement, Ford said UAW calling the walkout is "grossly irresponsible."

The UAW has been on strike for nearly a month after not reaching an agreement with Ford, Stellantis, and General Motors by Sept. 14. More than 20,000 workers were called to strike across the country at over 40 plants.

Since then, all three automakers have temporarily laid off hundreds of workers.

