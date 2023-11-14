UAW president Shawn Fain demands government action against corporate greed and economic injustice

(CBS DETROIT) – Speaking to a Senate committee on Capitol Hill, the United Auto Workers union president Shaw Fain called on the government to create an economy that works for the working class.

Fain's remarks were happening as his members were voting on tentative agreements following the union's historic stand-up strike against the Big Three.

"With recent success in the Big Three, our union just showed the world what's possible when workers unite to fight against corporate greed. Workers can win," Fain said.

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 14: Shawn Fain, International President of the United Auto Workers, testifies during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on Unions on November 14, 2023, in Washington, DC. Union leader testified before the Committee at a hearing titled, "Standing Up Against Corporate Greed: How Unions are Improving the Lives of Working Families." / Getty Images

Fain was one of three labor leaders delivering remarks during a U.S. Senate committee hearing titled "Standing Up Against Corporate Greed: How Unions Are Improving The Lives Of Working Families."

"We have no interest in being a private welfare state. The working class needs this committee and the entire congress to step up; you all have an essential role to play not only supporting our fights and other fights like ours but to finish the job for economic and social justice for the entire working class," Fain said.

Fain pointed out how Hyundai has joined Honda and Toyota in raising worker wages after the UAW Stand-Up Strike.

On Monday, Hyundai said that by 2028, workers would see a 25% pay raise, Honda workers are getting an 11% wage increase, and at Toyota, 9%.

"We call that the UAW bump, and that stands for 'U Are Welcome,' and we're very proud of that. And when these members decide to organize and join the UAW, they're going to realize the full benefit of union membership and get what they're fully due."

He called on leaders to address income inequality.

"We need pro-worker congress, guided by a vision of liberty and justice for all, you know, elected leaders and understand that economic justice is a national security risk for all of those who don't have it. It's a fight worth fighting for. We must bring that fight into the workplace, as well as the streets, but also in the halls of power and the chambers of the U.S. Senate," Fain said.