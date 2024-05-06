UAW members at Stellantis' Warren Stamping Plant vote to authorize strike

Breaking down the $100 million investment for auto parts manufacturers to prepare for EVs

(CBS DETROIT) - United Auto Workers union members at Stellantis' Warren Stamping Plant voted on Monday to authorize a strike over health and safety concerns.

The vote comes nearly a week after UAW Local 869 said it was planning to vote over Stellantis' "failure to resolve health and safety grievances in the plant," according to a news release.

The union did not say when the strike could happen.

Members expressed concerns over ventilation fans, personal protection equipment, flooding, lighting and flooring, restrooms and oil leaks.

"Not only do we want these health and safety grievances resolved, we want our members to leave the same way they came," UAW Local 869 president Romaine McKinney III said in a statement. "We want members to understand they're not just a number or just a body on the line. They will come to work and feel like they have some ownership in that building."

The Warren plant supplies parts for over half a dozen facilities in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, according to UAW. The union says the strike could impact production of the Dodge Ram, Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Wagoneer.

"We must stand up and stand together for this health and safety grievance procedure because this is our livelihood," said Local 869 member Chautay Smith in a news release. "So, let's stand up at Warren Stamping and take care of us the way we need to be taken care of."