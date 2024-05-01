UAW members to vote on strike authorization at Stellantis Warren Stamping Plant

Stellantis revenue falls, concerns over "water wars" at Michigan high schools and more top stories

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - United Auto Workers union members at the Stellantis Warren Stamping Plant are planning to vote on strike authorization next week.

UAW Local 869, which represents 1,100 workers, is scheduled to vote on May 6 over Stellantis' "failure to resolve health and safety grievances in the plant," according to a news release.

The Warren plant supplies parts for over half a dozen facilities in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, according to UAW. The union says the strike could impact production of the Dodge Ram, Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Wagoneer.

Members expressed concerns over ventilation fans, personal protection equipment, flooding, lighting and flooring, restrooms and oil leaks.

"We're standing up for health & safety at Warren Stamping," said UAW Local 869 President Romaine McKinney III in a statement. "When it rains, the facility floods because the ceiling is leaking. We have to fight for every single pair of work gloves while we handle metal and materials to build world-class vehicles for Stellantis. The list goes on, and we're putting an end to it. Our union grievance procedure gives us the power to stand up for safety on the job, and we intend to take action if necessary."

Local 869 previously voted to authorize a strike over local contract issues on April 2.