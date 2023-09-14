UAW locals gearing up for potential strike at midnight

LIVONIA, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - UAW locals across Metro Detroit and beyond are gearing up for a potential strike.

"All the membership's behind it, obviously, 97 percent-plus, and we're ready to do what we need to do," said Troy Diehl, finance secretary at UAW Local 182 in Livonia.

Diehl said union members and leaders are ready for the possibility of a strike tonight at midnight, which is the deadline for getting a new labor contract done with the automakers.

"Here at the local, we're getting signs together/ We prepared a team to process everyone, and we have schedules 24/7 around the clock," Diehl said.

Diehl said the strike is necessary for not only current workers and retirees but also for future employees.

"I think it's important for people to know that a lot of this is for the next generation of workers. Everyone is talking about 40% raises and 32-hour work weeks, and things that probably aren't going to happen, but what's important is the next generation of workers gets a fair shake, like we did," Diehl explained.

Union leaders, including UAW President Shawn Fain, have been meeting with members at the Detroit 3 automakers for the past several months to get a feel for whether or not union members would be willing to strike if a new contract doesn't get done and demands aren't met.

Part of those demands are a 40% pay increase, a 32-hour work week as well as addressing the issues surrounding temporary workers and their ability to get hired full-time.

Meanwhile, Local 182, which represents union members at Ford's transmission plant in Livonia, is ready to strike if need be.

"My understanding is we're going to hear from international downtown, and they're going to let us know what the next step is - who is striking and right after that, we will start passing that on to the membership. We support the decision to go on strike. It's what we have to do to get what we need," Diehl said.