UAW holds first day of 2023 special bargaining convention

(CBS DETROIT) - Monday was day one of the 2023 special bargaining convention at Huntington Place.

As electric vehicle production booms for the big three, the United Auto Workers union is looking for a change when it comes to its benefits. The goal of delegates over the next few days is to formulate a collective bargaining program.

'There's no excuse for that right now they owe it to our members. Our members have made these profits for them and they deserve their share," says newly-elected UAW President Shawn Fain.

Fain says there's a lot of work ahead. Members of the UAW are fed up with corporate greed as the cost of living skyrockets and members are struggling to get by.

"They don't deserve to be told thanks for your help but we're going to close your plant now, and you can move two states away or quit or retire. That's completely unacceptable," Fain says.

The special bargaining convention continues until Wednesday, March 29, at Huntington place in Downtown Detroit.