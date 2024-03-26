U.S. Customs K9 officer with more than 460 agriculture seizures at Detroit Metro Airport retires

Supreme Court to hear abortion pill case, FEMA relief deadline and more top stories

U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Detroit Field Office

(CBS DETROIT) - A K9 officer is heading into a well-deserved retirement after his work in seizing items at Detroit Metro Airport.

K9 Officer Hemi worked with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection team and helped with more than 460 agriculture seizures at the airport.

Hemi will stay at home with his handler during his retirement.

"With more than 460 agriculture seizures under his collar, K9 Hemi is headed for a much-deserved retirement!" said Director of Field Operations Marty C. Raybon, the director of field operations for the Detroit Field Office. "He will spend his golden years at home with his handler and will be greatly missed by the @CBP team at #Detroit Metro Airport!"