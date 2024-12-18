Video shows U.S. Coast Guard rescue 3 from disabled boat in Lake Michigan

U.S. Coast Guard rescues 3 from disabled boat in Lake Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) — U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City crew members rescued three people from a disabled vessel in Lake Michigan over the weekend.

The 25-foot boat became disabled after losing its steering around two nautical miles north of Manistee Harbor on the morning of Dec. 14. The crew onboard was able to anchor the boat.

A helicopter crew from Air Station Traverse City arrived on the scene and brought the three stranded adults aboard the helicopter before transporting them to Manistee Airport and then to local paramedics for a medical evaluation.

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter SPAR assisted in the rescue.

No injuries were reported, and the boat was eventually recovered and towed back in by the boat's owner.

The Coast Guard reminds boaters to check their vessel and the forecast before heading out on the Great Lakes.