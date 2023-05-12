Two women share why working for the Detroit Fire Department is a great career for mothers

Two women share why working for the Detroit Fire Department is a great career for mothers

Two women share why working for the Detroit Fire Department is a great career for mothers

(CBS DETROIT) - Mother's Day was on display Friday at the Engine 30 firehouse, thanks to two members of the Detroit Fire Department.

Fire Lieutenant Cartier Herbert and Firefighter Jacqueline Lam are mothers and explained why they think working for the Detroit Fire Department is a great career choice for mothers.

Herbert has been with the department for eight years, and Lam has spent four years with the department.

"The best part about the fire department is the schedule," said Herbert. "So we do work two days a week, and so we got the other five days to be with our children. My older two kids, they're in activities, and I don't really have to miss too much. I can take them; I can pick them up. And they think it's cool."

Many families struggle to balance a career and childcare, and fire officials say the schedule of a Detroit firefighter provides flexible hours, allowing parents the time they need at home with their families.

"I really like to think of myself as a full-time mom: full-time mom, full-time firefighter," said Lam. "My identity isn't just mom. My identity is, I am a firefighter, I am a mom. I am a wife. I get to be different identities, and it's not just mom, but it's nice to be celebrated on Mother's Day."

The department is looking to hire 50 additional personnel. Applications to become a firefighter are open until May 31.

For more information and to apply, visit here.