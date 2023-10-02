Two University of Michigan students identified in graffiti incident on campus

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two University of Michigan students have been identified as the individuals who defaced the Jewish Resource Center in August.

On a surveillance video shared by the Ann Arbor Police Department, a male and female are seen spray painting homophobic slurs and graphic images on the JRC's walkway.

The incident happened in broad daylight, and police turned to the community for tips in identifying the two suspects.

"To me, that was a huge shock how people just allow other people to deface a building and an organization in the middle of the day," Jewish Resource Center director Rabbi Fully Eisenberger told CBS News Detroit in August. "It was shocking to me."

Ann Arbor police said Rabbi Eisenberger is not pressing charges in the case.

The two students are said to have been heavily intoxicated at the time of the incident.

"Even if a person is intoxicated, there's a certain level of control that a person should have," Eisenberger said.

"It shouldn't be tolerated anywhere in this country, but it certainly isn't in Ann Arbor," Ann Arbor Interim Police Chief Aimee Metzer previously told CBS News Detroit.