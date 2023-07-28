Two teens arrested after three cars stolen in St. Clair County crime spree

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A crime spree has come to an end for a pair of St. Clair County teens, who are accused of stealing three cars, authorities said.

At about 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 26, deputies responded to the intersection of Smiths Creek and Range Road for a single-vehicle accident. They were told a 2012 Honda Civic hit a pole and knocked the traffic lights down in the intersection.

When they arrived, they discovered the driver and passenger had left the scene on foot.

They found the two suspects, a 17-year-old male from Port Huron and a 16-year-old male from Port Huron Township, near a school in the area and arrested them.

After searching the suspects and the vehicle, they found a stolen firearm and miscellaneous burglary tools.

As a deputy was on the way to the Honda Civic owner in Kimball Township, they discovered another vehicle in the ditch next door.

When the deputy arrived at the Civic owner's residence, they discovered their home was broken into after the suspects cut a screen to get inside. Authorities say a cell phone, keys, cash and medication had been taken.

In addition, when they arrived at the home of the second vehicle they discovered, they learned that her house was also broken into through a cut screen.

While investigating, deputies found a third stolen vehicle, a black Lincoln, abandoned on westbound I-94, close to where the other individual's homes had been broken into. When deputies searched the two suspects, they found the key fob to this vehicle.

"This group of juveniles poses a great risk to community safety. Violating a person's right to feel safe in their own home and stealing their things is dangerous, shameful, and shows no regard for others. I am proud of the thorough work of my deputies in getting them off the streets and the continued work that all of the Law Enforcement agencies are doing on this case," said St. Clair County Sheriff Mat King.

The suspects are at Macomb's Juvenile Justice Center. The investigation is ongoing.