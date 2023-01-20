Watch CBS News
Two suspects in custody after man fatally shot at Redford gas station

REDFORD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two individuals are in custody in connection to the fatal shooting of a man in Redford on Friday morning, police said.

The incident happened at about 3:30 a.m. at the Marathon gas station located at 13550 Telegraph Road, near I-96. 

Police say officers responded to reports of the shooting and when they arrived at the gas station, they discovered a man who had been shot.

The man was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. 

According to police, two suspects are in custody and there is no threat to the public. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Capt. DiPrima at ADiPrima@RedfordPd.org. 

