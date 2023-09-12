Watch CBS News
Jackknifed semi-trucks cause Detroit freeway closures Tuesday morning

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for September 12, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for September 12, 2023 02:48

(CBS DETROIT) - Drivers heading to work Tuesday morning may have experienced extra congestion due to traffic crashes. 

Two separate crashes involving jackknifed semi-trucks happened, causing closures on southbound I-375 near Gratiot Avenue and southbound I-75 near Vernor Highway. 

State police said both crashes were caused due to drivers traveling too fast for the road conditions.

All lanes were closed at the locations of both crashes, with traffic traveling onto the shoulder. 

No one was injured, according to state police. 

 "It really is pretty simple," said Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw. "Slow down in the rain."

First published on September 12, 2023 / 10:28 AM

