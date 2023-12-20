Watch CBS News
Local News

Two people found dead at MGM Grand Hotel in Detroit

By Gabrielle Dawson

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 20, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 20, 2023 04:03

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two bodies were found at the MGM Grand Hotel in Detroit, the Detroit Police Department said Wednesday. 

Officers responded on Tuesday around 11:20 a.m. to the 1700 block of Third Street for an incident involving two people found dead. 

One victim is an unknown man and the second victim is an unknown woman, police said. 

The incident is under investigation by the homicide division. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up. 

First published on December 20, 2023 / 2:50 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.