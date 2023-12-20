Two people found dead at MGM Grand Hotel in Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 20, 2023

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two bodies were found at the MGM Grand Hotel in Detroit, the Detroit Police Department said Wednesday.

Officers responded on Tuesday around 11:20 a.m. to the 1700 block of Third Street for an incident involving two people found dead.

One victim is an unknown man and the second victim is an unknown woman, police said.

The incident is under investigation by the homicide division.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.