Police: 2 people dead after apparent struggle over gun in Detroit

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating after two people died following an altercation and struggle over a gun Wednesday on Detroit's west side.

Police say the incident happened at about 2:25 p.m. in the area of Archdale Street and Circle Drive.

In a press conference, Deputy Chief Kari Sloan said the two people went into a verbal altercation before a shot was fired. They then got into a physical altercation in an apparent struggle for the weapon.

At that point, several shots were fired, hitting both people. Police believe five to six shots were fired.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to a hospital and later died. The relationship between the two people is currently unknown.

A handgun was recovered.

"We're canvassing for witnesses and video at this time," Sloan said.

First published on January 10, 2024 / 7:06 PM EST

