Two people dead, 1 injured in Westland triple shooting

WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating a triple shooting in Westland on Monday that left two people dead and one injured.

At about 6:15 p.m. on March 11, authorities responded to the 2300 block of Deerfield Court.

The Westland Police Department said officers entered the home and found three people, two of whom were dead.

The third person who was injured was taken to a hospital.

Police have not released the victims' identities as they continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.