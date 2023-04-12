Two of three Lake Superior shipwrecks discovered after sinking over 100 years ago

(CBS DETROIT) - Two of three ships that sank in Lake Superior over 100 years ago and claimed the lives of 28 people have been discovered.

According to the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society, on Nov. 18, 1914, the Steamship C.F. Curtis was towing the schooner barges Selden E. Marvin and Annie M. Peterson. They were traveling with lumber from Baraga, Michigan, to Tonawanda, New York. They were part of Hines Lumber Industry, one of the biggest lumber companies during that time.

The ships then battled wind, snow and waves in a storm and were never seen again. There were 28 people on the ships, and none of them survived.

The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society located the C.F. Curtis in 2021, and while finding a ship that had been missing for over 100 years was a huge highlight, they wondered about the Marvin and Peterson.

But a year later, in the summer of 2022, the historical society's team located the Marvin.

"It was a career highlight to have witnessed the discovery of the Marvin," GLSHS board member and maritime historian Ric Mixter, said, "as it not only solved a chapter in the nation's darkest day in lumber history but also showcased a team of historians who have dedicated their lives towards making sure these stories aren't forgotten."

They are continuing to look for the Peterson.

"It's one of our goals to find the Peterson, Director of Marine Operations for the GLSHS, Darryl Ertel, said, "it would be great to know where all three wrecks are lying on the bottom of Superior and finally be able to tell the stories of the Curtis, Marvin and Peterson."