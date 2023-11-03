Two missing Macomb County teens found safe
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two missing Macomb County teens have been found safe after they did not return home after leaving school last week.
According to Michigan State Police, Angelina Murray, 17, and Christianna Murray, 16, had been last seen in Richmond on Oct. 26.
They were reported in different areas around Macomb County, and on Oct. 30, state police were still looking for the two girls, who they said ran away from their foster home.
Last week, authorities said they discovered that people were helping the girls hide.
The teens were found safe on Thursday, Nov. 5.
No other details have been released.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.