Two Michigan sculpture parks nominated to be named best in US

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 23, 2024

(CBS DETROIT) - Two sculpture parks in Michigan have been nominated as the country's best as part of USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice 2024 awards.

In total, 20 sculpture parks and gardens were nominated for this award.

Here's the list of nominees:

Benson Sculpture Garden (Loveland, Colorado)

Brookgreen Gardens (Murrells Inlet, South Carolina)

Decordova Sculpture Park and Museum (Lincoln, Massachusetts)

Di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art (Napa, California)

Donald J. Hall Sculpture Park (Kansas City, Missouri)

Dr. Evermor's Sculpture Park (North Freedom, Wisconsin)

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park (Grand Rapids, Michigan)

Grounds for Sculpture (Hamilton, New Jersey)

Laumeier Sculpture Park (St. Louis, Missouri)

Lynden Sculpture Garden (Milwaukee, Wisconsin)

Michigan Legacy Art Park (Thompsonville, Michigan)

Minneapolis Sculpture Garden (Minneapolis, Minnesota)

Nathan Manilow Sculpture Park (University Park, Illinois)

National Gallery of Art Sculpture Garden (Washington, D.C.)

Olympic Sculpture Park (Seattle, Washington)

Queen Califia's Magical Circle (Escondido, California)

Storm King Art Center (New Windsor, New York)

Sydney and Walda Bestoff Sculpture Garden (New Orleans, Louisiana)

Tippet Rise Art Center (Fishtail, Montana)

The Virginia B. Fairbanks Art & Nature Park (Indianapolis, Indiana)



The Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park opened in 1995 and is a nonprofit. It has a 158-acre main campus and includes the state's largest tropical conservatory, five indoor theme gardens, outdoor gardens, trails, sculpture galleries and more!

The Michigan Legacy Art Park is a 30-acre outdoor sculpture park that is also a nonprofit. It is open all year and features more than 50 pieces of art and 30 poetry stones.

Visit USA Today's 10Best website to see the full list of nominees and vote for these Michigan sculpture parks.