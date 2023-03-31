Two metro Detroit kids to compete in drive, chip and putt championships at Masters

(CBS DETROIT) - Two metro Detroit children will be heading to the Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Georgia to complete in the drive, chip and putt championships.

Lyla Hamilton from Grosse Pointe Park is among 10 girls competing in the national finalists of the 14-15 age group. According to the Drive, Chip and Putt website, Lyla began playing when she was 5 years-old and normally plays at the Detroit Golf Club. Her favorite golfers are Tiger Woods and Nelly Korda.

Robert Melendez from Ann Arbor is among 10 boys competing in the national finalists of the 11-12 age group. He's in the 5th grade and attends King Elementary in Ann Arbor. He began playing golf at age 2 and normally plays at the Polo Fields Golf and Country Club in Ann Arbor. His favorite golfers are Tiger Woods and Danielle Kang.

The Drive, Chip and Putt championships feature 40 girls and 40 boys across four different age groups. They will compete in three separate skill challenges and accrue points by hitting the longest drive, closest chip to the pin and the closest putt. The Drive, Chip and Putt championships will be held on Sunday, April 2 at Augusta National Golf Club and are televised live on the Golf Channel, beginning at 8 a.m.

Here are the finalists:

Girls 7-9: Angelina Chang: Aurora, Ontario; Hazel Hegstrom: Providence, Rhode Island; Ashley Kim: Cerritos, California; Adalyn Lupton: Waunakee, Wisconsin; Anna Midyett: Bennington, Nebraska; Kylie Miller: Mayfield, Kentucky; Emily Nguyen: Richland, Washington; Minlin Ou: Shelby, North Carolina; Allie Stsevens: Austin, Texas; and Larissa Wheelless: Miami.

Boys 7-9: Alfred Carmenate: Miami; Carter Cline: Sammamish, Washington; Jacob Eagan: Castle Rock, Colorado; Koehn Kuenzler: Cortez, Colorado; Maxwell Lattavo: Chillicothe, Ohio; Knox Mason: Portland, Tennessee; Reid Meyers: Kensington, Connecticut; Emory Munoz: Lockport, Illinois; Wesley Powers: Friendswood, Texas; and Ezekial Wong: Markham, Ontario.

Girls 10-11: Caroline Cui: Redwood City, California; Viktoria Germain: Houston; Ava Gilbart: Toronto; Ada Inderlied: Virginia Beach, Virginia; Natalie Martin: Park Rapids, Minnesota; Hana McGarry: San Diego; Sophia Miller: Princeton, Iowa; Alexandra Phung: Forest Hills, New York; Adelyn Rosado: Cary, North Carolina; and Lily Wachter: St. Augustine, Florida.

Boys 10-11: Daniel Barcenas: Weston, Florida; William Comiskey: Hinsdale, Illinois; Hudson Justus: Gainesville, Georgia; Neal Manutai: Laie, Hawaii; Logan McGinn: South Williamsport, Pennsylvania; Beckett McLaughlin: Austin, Texas; Robert Melendez: Ann Arbor, Michigan; Jairo Sanchez-Godinez: Everett, Washington; Brady Shaw: Pueblo, Colorado; and Adam Silverman: Ashland, Massachusetts.

Girls 12-13: Reese Barry: Medina, Minnesota; Anna Bell: Poplar Bluff, Missouri; Katelyn Davis: Kingwood, Texas; Maya Palanza Gaudin: East Falmouth, Massachusetts; Maria Fernanda Giles: Chihuahua, Mexico; Leah Gram: Jupiter, Florida; Narah Hope Kim: Duluth, Georgia; Paige Radebach: Webberville, Michigan; Macie Rasmussen: Chesapeake, Virginia; and Ruihan Kendria Wang: Bellevue, Washington.

Boys 12-13: Jace Benson: Morgan, Utah; Charlie Haney: Manhattan, Kansas; Carson James: Prosper, Texas; Aarav Lavu: Wellesley, Massachusetts; Dawson Lew: Toronto; Slater Meade: North Wilkesboro, North Carolina; Ben Patel: North Aurora, Illinois; Carson Perry: Port Orange, Florida; Leo Saito: Hilo, Hawaii; and Harrison Young: Springfield, Ohio.

Girls 14-15: Emma Bush: Poway, California; Ha Young Chang: Surrey, British Columbia; Ava Taylor Estrella: Brookville, New York; Lyla Hampton: Grosse Pointe Park, Michigan; Julianna Ishii: Cockeysville, Maryland; Martha Kuwahara: Northbrook, Illinois; Audrey McIntyre: Lakeway, Texas; Grace Outhavong: Hampton, Georgia; Jolie Pastorick: Sarasota, Florida; and Saydie Wagner: Alpine, Utah.

Boys 14-15: Kyler Heath: Hillsborough, California; Alex Kim: Brookfield, Wisconsin; Elijah Lemmon: McCordsville, Indiana; Joseph Morinelli: Crozet, Virginia; Sander Ohe: Edina, Minnesota; Jacob Olearczyk: Barneveld, New York; Aadi Parmar: Selma, Texas; Luke Parsons: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida; Jake Sheffield: Lenoir City, Tennessee; and Keita Yobiko: West Covina, California.