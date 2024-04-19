Two Metro Detroit men charged in drug bust
(CBS DETROIT) - Two men have been charged after a search warrant uncovered drugs and a gun in Macomb County.
James Freeman, 41, of Lincoln Park, is charged with the delivery or manufacture of 50 to 449 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 25 grams of a controlled substance and felony firearm.
Christopher Hash, 42, of Warren, is charged with delivery or manufacture of less than 50 grams of a controlled substance.
Both men were arraigned in 37th District Court and received a $25,000 cash bond, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.
The men are accused of distributing narcotics throughout Macomb County.
The Macomb County Sheriff's Enforcement Team conducted a search warrant on Tuesday in Warren and seized about 105 grams of suspect fentanyl, 4 grams of crack cocaine, a Black Taurus 9mm handgun, $3,821 cash, scales and packaging material, and a Dodge Charger.