Two Metro Detroit men charged in drug bust

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Two men have been charged after a search warrant uncovered drugs and a gun in Macomb County.

James Freeman, 41, of Lincoln Park, is charged with the delivery or manufacture of 50 to 449 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 25 grams of a controlled substance and felony firearm. 

Christopher Hash, 42, of Warren, is charged with delivery or manufacture of less than 50 grams of a controlled substance.

Both men were arraigned in 37th District Court and received a $25,000 cash bond, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

The men are accused of distributing narcotics throughout Macomb County.  

The Macomb County Sheriff's Enforcement Team conducted a search warrant on Tuesday in Warren and seized about 105 grams of suspect fentanyl, 4 grams of crack cocaine, a Black Taurus 9mm handgun, $3,821 cash, scales and packaging material, and a Dodge Charger.

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

First published on April 19, 2024 / 11:15 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

