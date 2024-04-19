Two Metro Detroit men charged in drug bust

Road closures ahead of 2024 NFL Draft, Ascension St. John ER workers on strike and more top stories

Road closures ahead of 2024 NFL Draft, Ascension St. John ER workers on strike and more top stories

Road closures ahead of 2024 NFL Draft, Ascension St. John ER workers on strike and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Two men have been charged after a search warrant uncovered drugs and a gun in Macomb County.

James Freeman, 41, of Lincoln Park, is charged with the delivery or manufacture of 50 to 449 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 25 grams of a controlled substance and felony firearm.

Christopher Hash, 42, of Warren, is charged with delivery or manufacture of less than 50 grams of a controlled substance.

Both men were arraigned in 37th District Court and received a $25,000 cash bond, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

The men are accused of distributing narcotics throughout Macomb County.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Enforcement Team conducted a search warrant on Tuesday in Warren and seized about 105 grams of suspect fentanyl, 4 grams of crack cocaine, a Black Taurus 9mm handgun, $3,821 cash, scales and packaging material, and a Dodge Charger.