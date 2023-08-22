Watch CBS News
Two men arrested after chase on Lodge Freeway

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two men were arrested Tuesday morning after leading police on a chase on the Lodge Freeway. 

According to Southfield police, at about 11:05 a.m. Tuesday, officers spotted a stolen vehicle that was taken during an armed robbery in the city on August 18. When they attempted to pull over the vehicle, the occupants fled southbound on the Lodge Freeway from Telegraph Road and collided with another vehicle on the freeway. 

Two men were arrested Tuesday morning after leading police on a chase on the Lodge Freeway.    CBS Detroit

Both occupants of the stolen vehicle ran into a neighborhood that was adjacent to the freeway before being arrested by officers. 

The suspects are a 30-year-old Taylor man and a 31-year-old Detroit man. 

No one was injured in the crash. 

