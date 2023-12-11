Two men killed in Macomb County crash

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two Metro Detroit men were killed in a crash Sunday afternoon.

At about 12:40 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10, Macomb County deputies were dispatched to the area of Van Dyke and West roads in Washington Township after receiving a report of an unknown incident.

When they arrived at the scene, they discovered three damaged vehicles and debris on the road.

An investigation revealed a driver in a white Ford Bronco was heading southbound on Van Dyke Road when he crossed the center line and hit a silver Toyota Prius head-on.

A gray Chrysler 200 then hit the Prius from behind.

Deputies administered aid, closed the area to traffic and contacted DTE Energy since the Bronco hit a utility pole, which caused downed live wires.

The driver of the Bronco, a 58-year-old Oakland Township man, and the passenger in the Prius, a 38-year-old Livonia man, were both pronounced dead at local hospitals.

The driver of the Chrysler 200 and the driver of the Prius sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

"Our sincere condolences to the families and friends who lost loved ones in the tragic incident," stated Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham. "We are extremely thankful for the outstanding collaborative efforts of the MCSO, Washington Fire & EMS, Bruce Township and Shelby Township Fire Departments."