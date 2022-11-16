Watch CBS News
Local News

Two hospitalized after double shooting in Livonia

By Jessica Stevenson

/ CBS Detroit

LIVONIA, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two men are hospitalized after a double shooting in Livonia.

In a Facebook post, Livonia Police Department said at about 12:49 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to calls of shots fired in the 9000 block of Perrin Street.

Police said witnesses claim to see a man with a gun enter a car and flee the area, striking a parked car in the process. 

So far, police said the investigation has revealed that the two men involved in the shooting have been at odds for some time. They allegedly shot at each other during an altercation outside one of the suspect's homes on Perrin Street. 

Both suspects were transported to a local hospital, and police said they are being treated for non-life threatening injuries. 

The investigation remains ongoing. 

First published on November 16, 2022 / 11:00 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.