Two Florida men accused of stealing rent payments from apartment drop boxes in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - Two men from Florida have been charged after they allegedly stole money orders and cash out of drop boxes at apartment complexes and mobile home parks in Michigan.

Rafael Rodriguez and Juan Miguel Rodriguez-Venegas were charged with conducting a criminal enterprise and six counts of larceny in a building. The Department of Attorney General and the Midland County Prosecutor's Office filed joint charges.

In addition to these charges, Rodriguez has been charged with two counts of uttering and publishing, and Rodriguez-Venegas was charged with possession of burglar's tools.

The following instances are included under the charge of conducting a criminal enterprise:

Six instances of Larceny in a Building in Midland County

One instance of Larceny in a Building in Bay County

Four instances of Larceny in a Building in Oakland County

Two instances of Larceny in a Building in Saginaw County

The two Florida men allegedly took the money orders and cash out of the drop boxes between 2019 and 2022 and then cashed the money orders.

"Michigan residents who submit their rental payments through dedicated drop boxes should be able to trust that those payments will be used for their intended purposes and not to line the pockets of criminals," Nessel said. "I'm grateful for our partnership with J. Dee Brooks and the Midland County Prosecutors Office that will allow these defendants to be held accountable."

Rodriguez was arraigned in Midland County on March 15, and his probable cause conference is scheduled for March 26. Rodriguez-Venegas was arraigned on Feb. 5, and his probable cause conference is scheduled for April 9.