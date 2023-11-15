Two Detroit men sentenced in 2022 carjacking

(CBS DETROIT) - Two Detroit men have been sentenced in connection with a carjacking of three people last year, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.

Anthony Hopkins, 24, was sentenced to eight and a half years, and Kyrell Allen, 21, was sentenced to seven years, followed by a three-year supervision release.

Federal officials say on Sept. 18, 2022, three cousins, including a 12-year-old, were playing baseball when a wallet was stolen. As they were tracking it down, they were confronted by a group of armed men, who threatened to shoot them if they didn't get out of their Ford F-150.

Officials say Hopkins and Allen got in the truck and drove off. They were found within 24 hours and attempted to flee police but were arrested.

The guns suspected of being involved were recovered.