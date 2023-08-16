Two Detroit libraries to give out free dog food, offer resources for pet care through new program

(CBS DETROIT) - Two libraries in Detroit are partnering with Detroit Animal Care and Control to help residents care for their pets and help fight the influx of cats and dogs at the shelter.

The new educational series, called Pet Ownership 101, will consist of free hour-long sessions that share tips and resources about caring for pets, including information on spay and neuter services, microchipping and veterinary care. There will also be Q&A sessions and presentations from local experts, including a veterinarian and a trainer.

Each person that attends a session will also receive a free bag of dog food.

"We're trying to reach as many people as possible about these free events so more Detroiters can take advantage of the resources and tips out there to care for their pets," said Dana Eldred, Executive Director of Friends of Detroit Animal Care and Control. "At Pet Ownership 101 events, people can talk with a veterinarian and animal behavior experts to learn about resources for free or reduced-cost services like spay and neuter and microchipping. It's a win for you, your pet, and the city."

According to Detroit Animal Care and Control, the educational sessions will be held at the following locations and times:

Lincoln Detroit Public Library at 6 p.m. on Aug. 21 and Sept. 18 (Mondays)

Edison Detroit Public Library at 6 p.m. on Aug. 30, Sept. 27, Oct. 25, Nov. 29 and Dec. 20 (Wednesdays)

