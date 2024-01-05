Two dead after crash in Detroit, others injured
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two people are dead following a Friday afternoon crash, the Detroit Police Department said.
A man driving a Chrysler sedan southbound in the 14000 block of Schaefer Highway crossed the center lane and crashed head-on into a Dodge Caravan, an investigation shows.
The woman driving the Caravan died at the scene and the other driver was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.
Two passengers in the Dodge were taken to the hospital. A child is in stable condition and a woman is listed in critical condition.
No further details were released.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.