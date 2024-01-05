Watch CBS News
Two dead after crash in Detroit, others injured

By Gabrielle Dawson

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two people are dead following a Friday afternoon crash, the Detroit Police Department said. 

A man driving a Chrysler sedan southbound in the 14000 block of Schaefer Highway crossed the center lane and crashed head-on into a Dodge Caravan, an investigation shows. 

The woman driving the Caravan died at the scene and the other driver was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries, police said. 

Two passengers in the Dodge were taken to the hospital. A child is in stable condition and a woman is listed in critical condition.

No further details were released. 

