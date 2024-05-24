American arrested in Turks and Caicos over ammo found in bag gets suspended sentence of 52 weeks

An American tourist who was arrested in the Turks and Caicos Islands earlier this year for possessing ammunition was given a suspended sentence of 52 weeks on Friday and was expected to be released, a spokesperson posted to social media. The spokesperson for Bryan Hagerich of Pennsylvania initially said the sentence was 52 months long and then corrected the length of the sentence.

Hagerich was one of several Americans facing a potential mandatory minimum sentence of 12 years in prison on ammunition charges in the British territory. According to spokesperson Jonathan Franks, the judge found that the case had exceptional circumstances and that the lengthy sentence would be arbitrary. The father of two will also have to pay a $6,700 fine.

Hagerich had pleaded guilty to possessing 20 rifle rounds, according to the Turks and Caicos government. He was arrested in February when the ammunition was found in his checked bag, and he said he spent eight nights in jail before he was released on bail.

"Some of the darkest, hardest times of my life, quite frankly," Hagerich told CBS News last month.

Hagerich told news outlets he didn't know he brought the hunting ammunition on a family vacation to Turks and Caicos but he recognized it when authorities found it in his bag.

Three other Americans' cases are pending in the archipelago southeast of the Bahamas. A fifth American who was also recently charged was allowed to return home for medical reasons.

The cases caught the attention of members of Congress, who recently visited Turks and Caicos and met with officials. Sen. John Fetterman, a Democrat from Pennsylvania, issued a statement Friday expressing gratitude for the judge's decision.

"When we met with TCI officials a few days ago, they made clear that they wanted this situation resolved," Fetterman said in a statement. "They recognized that Bryan and the other detained Americans are not gunrunners – they are just people who made a mistake."

Before Friday's sentence was handed down, Hagerich's congressman called for the Biden administration to stop Americans from traveling to Turks and Caicos. Republican Rep. Guy Reschenthaler of Pennsylvania told CBS News he wants the U.S. State Department to issue a no travel order for the country.

"Without question, Americans should not travel to Turks and Caicos until two things happen," Reschenthaler told CBS News senior transportation correspondent Kris Van Cleave on Thursday. "Number one, all our detainees need to be released to the United States immediately, and Turks and Caicos needs to repeal this draconian law that's totally out of step with other nations."

The State Department has a travel advisory in place for Turks and Caicos urging Americans to exercise increased caution there, which is similar to what the department has in place for some European countries and other places.

In a similar case last year, an Indiana man served more than five months in prison.

"No clean running water, you're kind of exposed to the environment 24/7, mosquitoes and tropical illnesses are a real concern," Michael Grim told CBS News.