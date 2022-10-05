TSA to hold hiring event Wednesday & Thursday

(CBS DETROIT) - The Transportation Security Administration is hosting a two-day hiring event for people interested in working at the Detroit Metro Airport.

The hiring event goes from 9AM to 3PM Wednesday and Thursday at the Sheraton Detroit Metro Airport.

The address is 8000 Merriman Road, Romulus, MI, 48174.

The TSA is looking for people to work as Transportation Security Officers. Anyone interested should bring a smartphone and to wear casual but presentable clothing.

You can register for the event here.