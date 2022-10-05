TSA to hold hiring event this week for positions at Detroit Metro Airport

ROMULUS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Transportation Security Administration is hosting a two-day hiring event for people interested in working at the Detroit Metro Airport.

The hiring event goes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 5 and 6 at the Sheraton Detroit Metro Airport (8000 Merriman Road in Romulus).

The TSA is looking for people to work as transportation security officers. Anyone interested should bring a smartphone and to wear casual but presentable clothing.

You can register for the event here.