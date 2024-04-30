Trump trial continues with testimony from Michael Cohen's former banker

Testimony to resume in Trump New York trial Banker testimony to resume in Trump "hush money" trial 02:45

The third week of former President Donald Trump's New York criminal trial is resuming Tuesday with continued testimony from its third witness, bank executive Gary Farro.

Farro testified last Friday that Michael Cohen, Trump's former personal attorney, was his client when Cohen wired $130,000 in "hush money" to Stormy Daniels' lawyer days before the 2016 election.

Farro worked at First Republic Bank when Cohen paid Daniels in exchange for her silence about an alleged sexual encounter with Trump. Prosecutors say the arrangement was intended to protect Trump's campaign, and that Trump falsified records when repaying Cohen to hide the alleged scheme.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony falsification of business records counts in the case and has denied all allegations, including that he had an extramarital sexual encounter.

Eric Trump, the former president's son, is in the courtroom for Tuesday's proceedings, the first time one of Trump's family members has accompanied him in court.

On Friday, Farro testified about Cohen's "sense of urgency" on Oct. 26, 2016, when he opened a bank account for a new corporation registered in Delaware called Essential Consultants LLC.

The company was used to wire Daniels' attorney $130,000 for the rights to her story, alleging she and Trump had sex in 2006. The trial's first witness, former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker, testified that Cohen and Trump were determined to suppress the story, because they believed it would harm Trump's chances of winning the presidency.

Another witness, Trump's former executive assistant Rhona Graff, testified that she maintained a list of Trump's contacts, and it included one labeled "Stormy."