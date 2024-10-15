Trump returns to Michigan for campaign stop after taking jab at Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Former President Donald Trump is returning to Detroit for a campaign rally on Friday after taking a jab at the city last week.

Trump will speak at Huntington Place in Detroit on Friday evening.

The former president's visit comes on the heels of his address to the Detroit Economic Club on Oct. 10, when he said the whole country would end up like Detroit if Vice President Kamala Harris was elected in November.

"The whole country will be like — you want to know the truth? It'll be like Detroit," Trump said. "Our whole country will end up being like Detroit if she's your president."

Harris is in Detroit on Tuesday for a radio town hall event with popular radio host Charlamagne tha God. The Democratic nominee will also be in Grand Rapids, Lansing and Oakland County on Friday, as well as in Detroit on Saturday.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will also be in Michigan on Sunday.

"Michigan prides itself on being the auto capital of the world, and it's crucial to Michigan's economy," a Trump campaign release said. "President Donald J. Trump and Senator Vance have shown time and time again that they are dedicated to supporting and rebuilding the auto industry, starting with encouraging American manufacturing jobs."

Doors for Trump's Detroit event open at 3 p.m., with Trump set to take the stage at 7 p.m. The event is open to the public, but you must register to attend.