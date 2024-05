Stellantis revenue falls, concerns over "water wars" at Michigan high schools and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police is investigating on Wednesday after a semi-truck hit an overpass on Interstate 94 in Detroit.

MSP says the crash happened at about 3 p.m. on the westbound lanes near Van Dyke.

Police say no one was injured, but the freeway is closed pending clean-up. Authorities urge drivers to avoid the area.

MSP did not release any additional information.

