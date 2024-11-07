Truck hits and kills pedestrian in St. Clair County, sheriff says
(CBS DETROIT) - A man was killed early Tuesday morning when he was struck by a truck in Fort Gratiot Township.
According to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, a man was walking northbound in the right lane of 24th Avenue just after midnight Tuesday when he was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado traveling northbound.
The man, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officials say the driver of the Silverado, a 62-year-old Deckerville man, stayed on the scene and cooperated with the investigation.
Deputies do not believe speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.