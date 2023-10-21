Truck driver fired after pulling gun on picketers in Warren

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man who flashed a gun at picketers Thursday night is no longer employed with his former trucking company.

"This guy, he's reaching around in his truck, we're not knowing what's going on, but out around in his truck fumbling around, he comes out with a handgun," says Hearmon Heard, a United Auto Workers member picketing at the Stellantis plant in Warren.

On Friday night, Midwest Freight Systems tells CBS News Detroit the driver is no longer with them.

Heard recorded the video, capturing the majority of the altercation.

CBS News Detroit caught up with him to hear about those moments before and after the camera began recording.

Heard said picketers are allowed three traffic light cycles to delay semi-trucks from entering.

"While we're trying to delay him, he's buzzing forward with his truck, and he's pretty much telling us he's going to hit us. Then after that, he starts telling us, 'Yeah, I'm going to hit y'all. Get out the way,'" Heard said.

Around that time, he began recording. The driver then appeared to reach over and exit the vehicle, gun in hand.

"At that point, we all step back, and I just grabbed my phone and called 911," Heard said.

Heard says the trucker pulled in after those moments, and during that time, police also arrived on the scene. He says they took the driver's gun and told him to turn around and leave.