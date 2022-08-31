Troy woman, 85, dies after three-vehicle crash

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An 85-year-old woman from Troy has died following a three-vehicle crash in Rochester Hills on Tuesday.

The incident happened at about 6:61 p.m. at the intersection of Adams and Auburn Roads.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, the victim, Mary Josephine Howe, was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Impala northbound on Adams Road and was trying to turn left, onto westbound Auburn Road.

When she entered the intersection to turn left, her vehicle was struck by a 2015 Jeep Patriot that was traveling southbound on Adams Road.

A 31-year-old woman from Lake Orion woman was driving the Jeep.

Police say that after the initial collision, the Jeep struck a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze, which was driven by a 28-year-old woman from Pontiac.

The third vehicle was stopped at the traffic light on eastbound Auburn Road.

The Rochester Hills Fire Department transported Howe to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The driver of the Jeep was treated for minor injuries at the hospital, while the driver of the Cruze declined medical treatment at the scene of the incident.

Police say alcohol did not appear to be a factor.