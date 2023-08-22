Troy residents win a fight to save undeveloped parkland from turning into a sports complex

TROY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The city of Troy is backing off an idea to allow the construction of a sports complex at an area of undeveloped parkland on John R Road just north of Big Beaver Road.

"We were writing letters, we were starting petitions, we were going door to door," said Troy resident Tilla Abel, a Troy resident.

Abel is now at ease, knowing when she won't be looking at baseball diamonds and pickleball courts from her backyard.

We first introduced you to Abel last week, highlighting her concerns if the city leased six acres of parkland to the League Sports Foundation for their sports complex.

But after weeks of neighbors voicing their worries, the city is changing its tune.

"The consensus of the city now is to look at other sites for the baseball facility - league sports - I mean, site 11 is, I can't say officially is off the table because that's not I can't do that by myself. But I think from what you've heard, city management, city administration is not looking at that site anymore," Troy Mayor Ethan Baker said during Monday's City Council meeting.

In a statement to CBS News Detroit, League Sports Foundation wrote in part:

"Our goal is to provide youth an opportunity to play sports. We are dedicated to the youth of the area. League Sports Foundation was created to help provide a safe, enjoyable and competitive environment. We are trying to grow the game of baseball along with other sports. Site #11 is a vacant park land that ourselves and the city thought could be used for our project, but we wanted to make sure we listened to what the citizens of Troy wanted. We heard loud and clear that the citizens of Troy want a complex like what we have proposed, but it may have to be a different spot. We are hopeful that we can find a location in Troy that will provide this opportunity for youth not just in Troy, but from all the surrounding areas."

"I'm not opposed to developing the area, but for it to remain a public park for the whole community to use, not a pay-to-play complex," Abel said.

The city still wants to understand better what neighbors would like to see in the undeveloped space, and they hope to hear that at the second community engagement session happening at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.