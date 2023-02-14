4 charged in attempted Troy home invasion

TROY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Four individuals were arrested and charged in an attempted home invasion in Troy.

On Friday, Feb. 10, the following individuals were arraigned on the charges of second-degree conspiracy to commit home invasion, second-degree attempted home invasion and receiving and concealing stolen property greater than $20,000.

Yohona Ortiz ($500,000 bond)

Geiler Orobio-Cabezas ($800,000 bond)

Cesar Aldana-Velasquez ($900,000 bond)

Madeleyne Leon-Gutierrez ($500,000 bond)

The incident happened on Feb. 8 in the 3000 block of Newgate.

The Troy Police Department responded to the area after receiving a call from a concerned citizen who saw individuals knocking on his neighbor's door and peeking through the windows before going around to the rear of the home.

Before officers arrived, the suspects drove away from location but the concerned resident provided the call-taker with a description of the vehicle, a black Kia Sorento.

According to Troy police, "officers investigated the targeted home on Newgate and located pry marks along the rear sliding door and door frame. The attacked door frame was damaged and bent. The concerned neighbor provided officers a description of the subjects in the area and explained that one male was wearing a yellow safety vest; while another male was carrying a ladder."

Officers then found and stopped the vehicle, which had a California license plate, along I-75 south of the Big Beaver entrance ramp.

Police say there were four individuals in the vehicle, and they found a yellow safety vest on the rear floorboard and a ladder.

Investigators located jewelry items packaged and hidden under the center console and engine compartments when conducting a search warrant of the vehicle. Authorities discovered these items were stolen from a home invasion in Missouri that happened earlier this month.