Troy police advise residents of road closure, power outages after car hits utility poles

By Sara Powers

TROY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Troy Police Department is warning residents about a road closure and power outages after a car collided with utility poles Friday morning. 

Police say northbound John R Road at 14 Mile Road is closed due to the crash. The car hit several utility poles, which resulted in downed power lines. 

Power is out in the area near the crash, but DTE Energy officials are at the scene. 

Drivers are advised to use caution with traffic signals that are out. In addition, drivers should take an alternate route, as the road may be closed through 4 p.m. for repairs.

March 15, 2024

