Watch CBS News
Local News

Troy man charged in stabbing of coworker at Rochester Hills restaurant

By DeJanay Booth

/ CBS Detroit

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Troy man accused of stabbing his coworker at a Rochester Hills restaurant is facing a felonious assault charge.

David Isiah Roberts, 22, was arraigned Friday at the 52-3rd District Court and was given a $10,000 (10%) bond. Authorities say Roberts was released from the Oakland County Jail on Friday.

His next court hearing is scheduled for March 20.

Authorities say at about 5:25 p.m. on Wednesday, Roberts stabbed his 28-year-old coworker in the abdomen multiple times after an argument over their interest in the same woman at the Hungry Howie's on S. Rochester Road.

Roberts used a knife with a 5-inch blade, according to a press release.

The victim, who is from Rochester Hills, was taken to a hospital and underwent emergency surgery for injuries to his lung and liver. He is in stable condition, according to prosecutors.

First published on March 10, 2023 / 9:57 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.