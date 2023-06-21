Troy man charged in hit-and-run that injured 7-year-old girl on bike

TROY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Troy police have arrested a suspect in connection to a hit-and-run that injured a 7-year-old girl while she was riding her bike in May.

The crash happened at about 10:51 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, near Silverstone Drive and Dryden in Troy. The suspect driver struck the girl while trying to cross the street on her bicycle.

The girl sustained a broken femur, broken pelvis and severe abrasions.

Raed Yousef Abdalla, 27, of Troy, was charged with failing to stop at an accident scene, causing serious injury. He was arraigned on Tuesday, June 20.

Police say they used witness information to identify the suspect vehicle. While investigating, officers discovered Abdalla was connected to a used car dealership in Roseville, and Roseville officers found his vehicle within 45 minutes of the crash.

Dearborn police arrested Abdalla on Monday, June 19, while he was at a family member's house.