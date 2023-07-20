Troy man arrested for driving under influence of drugs after Apple Watch alerts police of crash

TROY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 30-year-old Troy man was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs after his Apple Watch notified authorities of a crash.

At about 5:02 a.m. on Sunday, July 9, officers responded to an electronic report of a crash they received from an Apple Watch.

When they arrived, they discovered a car on the left shoulder of northbound I-75, north of Rochester Road, with its hazard lights on. Two men were also standing outside of the vehicle.

The driver told officers that he had hit something but didn't know what he had hit.

Police say the officers noticed the driver had pinpoint pupils and appeared to have a sweaty face. When they questioned the driver about this, he admitted he had smoked marijuana hours before the crash and was also on prescribed medication.

He performed sobriety evaluations and submitted a breath test, which resulted in .000%.

Officers arrested the driver for operating under the influence of drugs and took him to the Troy Police Lock-Up Facility. A blood test was taken.

The investigation is ongoing. The case pends results of the blood test.

No one was injured.