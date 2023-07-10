Troy man, 48, charged in alleged plot to kill family members

TROY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 48-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection to allegedly planning to kill his family members, police said.

Max Garza has been charged with five counts of solicitation to commit murder.

Authorities say a witness went into the Troy Police Department on Saturday, July 1, and told officers that Garza was planning to hire someone to kill his family members. The witness also told police Garza was looking for a firearm to kill the family members himself if he couldn't find anyone else to do it.

Garza allegedly hoped to get a larger inheritance from the estate and was just upset in general with these family members

The witness recorded conversations with Garza in which he discussed his plans to solicit or commit murder.

"The reporting witness had recorded conversations with Garza discussing his plans to solicit or commit murder," said Troy police. "These plans included how he would fund the cost, how he would construct his alibi, and his alternative plan if he was unable to hire someone. These recordings were turned over to our investigators who began working to verify the reported information."

Investigators interviewed Garza on Monday, July 3, and he was taken into custody.

"The information that we received from the witness proved credible and officers felt if Garza was not immediately arrested his family was in danger," said Troy police.

The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office authorized a warrant for five counts of solicitation to commit murder.

Garza was arraigned and given a $1,000,000 bond.