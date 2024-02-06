Mike Stewart/CBS News Detroit

From chasing tornadoes and tracking the tropics to forecasting ice storms and other dangerous weather, Troy Bridges has covered it all!

Most recently, Troy was an award-winning morning and noon meteorologist on WKMG-TV in Orlando, Florida.

Troy has called Orlando and WKMG home for the past 15 years.

He landed his first job in TV at WMAZ-TV in Macon, Georgia, while attending the University of Georgia's Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication.

At WMAZ-TV, Troy worked as a one-man-band reporter. While there, he shot, wrote, and edited all of his news stories, often with only a few minutes to spare!

It wasn't long before It was time for Troy to leave his hometown station for a whole new experience just down the road in Augusta, Georgia.

Troy started at WRDW-TV as a news reporter, but soon his news director saw something in him that he didn't even know he had!

He studied meteorology at Mississippi State University where he gained his certification as a meteorologist and quickly worked his way from weekend meteorologist to weekday morning/noon meteorologist and news anchor at WRDW-TV in Augusta.

While there, Troy did weathercasts live from "The Masters" golf tournament for several years. He was recognized by the Georgia Associated Press for "Best Weather" after his extended coverage of Tropical Storm Floyd live from the Carolina coast.

It was then off to chasing tornadoes in Oklahoma City at KFOR-TV. Troy spent much of his time warning the people of Oklahoma about large-scale deadly tornadoes from right under them in the field. Troy has lots of stories from those often dangerous experiences.

At KFOR-TV, he spent many hours forecasting ice storms that left thousands without power across the nation's heartland. He also reported live from fast-moving wildfires fueled by Oklahoma's relentless winds.

From Oklahoma City, Troy moved on to his biggest challenge yet when he joined KLRT-TV in Little Rock, AR as their first-ever chief meteorologist.

At KLRT-TV, Troy built the entire weather department from the ground up as KLRT-TV created its first-ever news department.

He spent five years covering countless tornado outbreaks and ice storms. During one memorable storm, Troy was on the air for eight hours non-stop, warning people about dangerous tornadoes and damaging winds. To top it all off, his evening newscast at KLRT earned him an Emmy.

Troy is a member of both the American Meteorological Society and the National Weather Association. He also holds the seal of approval from the American Meteorological Society.