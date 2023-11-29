Detroit police seek information on triple hit-and-run crash
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is asking the public for help with information on a triple hit-and-run crash.
On Saturday, Nov. 25 around 5:35 p.m., in the area of Schoolcraft and Rutland, three women ages 25, 34, and 50, were hit by a suspect vehicle, police said.
They were crossing the street when they were hit by an unknown suspect driving a black 2006-2013 Cadillac DTS, investigation shows.
The vehicle had front-end damage prior to the crash, according to authorities.
The victims were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.
Two of the women are in critical condition and the 50-year-old woman, is in stable condition, according to police.
Anyone with information can call the Detroit Police Department's Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2280, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up, or visit DetroitRewards.tv.
